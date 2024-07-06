Huma Qureshi Invests in India's First Vernacular Dating App, flutrr

India's first vernacular dating app, flutrr, has proudly announced investment from acclaimed actress Huma Qureshi. The app, co-founded in December 2021 by IIM Lucknow alumni Kaushik Banerjee and Anirban Banerjee, aims to revolutionize online dating by targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across India. Qureshi, expressing her enthusiasm, emphasized the app's potential to empower women by offering the freedom to choose their life partners.

flutrr, which supports six Indian languages, makes it easier for young Indians to find meaningful relationships rooted in their cultural and traditional values. Co-founder and CEO Kaushik Banerjee highlighted the significance of Qureshi's investment, stating, "Huma's support propels us toward becoming a pan-India success story." Anirban Banerjee, Co-Founder and CMO, echoed this sentiment, noting Qureshi's history of strong feminist roles as aligning well with flutrr's women-centric platform.

According to recent studies, the Indian online dating market is evolving, driven by the tech-savvy Gen Z population. flutrr aims to capitalize on this by offering an inclusive and culturally-relevant dating experience, already amassing an active user base exceeding 400,000 and achieving significant milestones. The app is on track to be profitable by the end of 2024, with expectations to expand further in India's rapidly growing online dating sector.

