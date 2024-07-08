Ukraine Vows Retaliation After Deadly Russian Strike, Signs Security Pact with Poland

Ukraine will retaliate after a Russian missile strike killed at least 29 people and damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw where he signed a security pact with Poland.

Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to give a strong response to Monday's attack as world leaders prepare for a NATO summit starting Tuesday in Washington. In a press conference, he called for stronger air defences and protection for Ukraine's energy sector.

The agreement with Poland is the 21st such pact Kyiv has signed. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed potential energy support and cooperation within NATO, including the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian soil.

