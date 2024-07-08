Ukraine Vows Retaliation After Deadly Russian Strike, Signs Security Pact with Poland
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared retaliatory actions following a Russian missile strike that killed at least 29 people and damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv. During his visit to Warsaw, he signed a security pact with Poland and called for greater support from NATO allies ahead of their summit in Washington.
Ukraine will retaliate after a Russian missile strike killed at least 29 people and damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw where he signed a security pact with Poland.
Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to give a strong response to Monday's attack as world leaders prepare for a NATO summit starting Tuesday in Washington. In a press conference, he called for stronger air defences and protection for Ukraine's energy sector.
The agreement with Poland is the 21st such pact Kyiv has signed. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed potential energy support and cooperation within NATO, including the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian soil.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will Kylian Mbappé Play? Key Decisions Loom for France vs. Poland
Rally Legend Sebastien Ogier Involved in Serious Road Accident Before Rally Poland
Kalle Rovanpera Steps in for Sebastien Ogier at Rally Poland
Sebastien Ogier to Miss Rally Poland After Head-On Collision
Zelenskiy Seals Key Security Pacts in Brussels