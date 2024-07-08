Left Menu

Ukraine Vows Retaliation After Deadly Russian Strike, Signs Security Pact with Poland

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared retaliatory actions following a Russian missile strike that killed at least 29 people and damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv. During his visit to Warsaw, he signed a security pact with Poland and called for greater support from NATO allies ahead of their summit in Washington.

AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine will retaliate after a Russian missile strike killed at least 29 people and damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw where he signed a security pact with Poland.

Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to give a strong response to Monday's attack as world leaders prepare for a NATO summit starting Tuesday in Washington. In a press conference, he called for stronger air defences and protection for Ukraine's energy sector.

The agreement with Poland is the 21st such pact Kyiv has signed. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed potential energy support and cooperation within NATO, including the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian soil.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

