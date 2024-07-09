Left Menu

L&T Bags Major Order for Indian Navy Fleet Support Ships

Larsen & Toubro has secured a significant order from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd to construct part of two Fleet Support Ships for the Indian Navy, valued between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore. These specialized vessels, over 220 meters long with a 45,000-tonne displacement, will be built at L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:03 IST
L&T Bags Major Order for Indian Navy Fleet Support Ships
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has clinched a noteworthy order from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) for the construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy.

The project, classified as 'significant' with a value between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, will see L&T's Precision Engineering Systems business vertical working on part of the ships' construction.

The ships, which are specialized naval vessels designed to provide logistics and material support at sea, will be over 220 meters in length and will displace approximately 45,000 tonnes, making them among the largest vessels in the Indian Naval fleet.

Construction will take place at L&T's state-of-the-art greenfield shipyard at Kattupalli, situated near Chennai on the east coast. This facility is the country's most modern shipyard, designed and built to global technological standards.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024