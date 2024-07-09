L&T Bags Major Order for Indian Navy Fleet Support Ships

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has clinched a noteworthy order from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) for the construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy.

The project, classified as 'significant' with a value between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, will see L&T's Precision Engineering Systems business vertical working on part of the ships' construction.

The ships, which are specialized naval vessels designed to provide logistics and material support at sea, will be over 220 meters in length and will displace approximately 45,000 tonnes, making them among the largest vessels in the Indian Naval fleet.

Construction will take place at L&T's state-of-the-art greenfield shipyard at Kattupalli, situated near Chennai on the east coast. This facility is the country's most modern shipyard, designed and built to global technological standards.

