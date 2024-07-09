Infosys and Sector Alarm's Strategic Cloud Collaboration to Transform Enterprise Systems

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today revealed a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's primary security providers partially owned by KKR. The partnership aims to transform Sector Alarm's core enterprise business systems by migrating their current on-premises ERP platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

This initiative will enable Sector Alarm to modernize their financial and business operating models, streamline finances, and seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform. Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in the Nordics and expertise in cloud-powered ERP transformation. The phased implementation across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, and France, is expected to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership and improve customer and employee experience.

Lorenzo Bianchi, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Sector Alarm, highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership, noting that Infosys' expertise will provide the scalability and operational efficiency needed for growth. Jasmeet Singh, EVP at Infosys, emphasized the collaboration as a testament to Infosys' capability in driving digital transformation. The project underscores Infosys' strong position in the European security systems market.

