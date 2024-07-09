Left Menu

India and Russia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear Cooperation

India and Russia emphasized cooperation in peaceful nuclear technology following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. Russia offered assistance in building small tropical nuclear power stations in India, including technology transfer. The two nations signed agreements on nuclear energy, space collaboration, and discussed further areas of cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:38 IST
India and Russia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear Cooperation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

India and Russia reinforced their strategic partnership by focusing on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's state-run corporation Rosatom offered to help India build small tropical nuclear power stations with deep localization and technology transfer to New Delhi.

Furthermore, both nations signed a joint statement emphasizing the importance of nuclear energy collaboration, as well as space cooperation, recognizing India's achievements in the field. They also explored further prospects in rocket engine development and other advanced technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024