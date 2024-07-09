India and Russia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear Cooperation
India and Russia emphasized cooperation in peaceful nuclear technology following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. Russia offered assistance in building small tropical nuclear power stations in India, including technology transfer. The two nations signed agreements on nuclear energy, space collaboration, and discussed further areas of cooperation.
