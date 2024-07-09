India and Russia Strengthen Ties with Nuclear Cooperation

India and Russia reinforced their strategic partnership by focusing on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's state-run corporation Rosatom offered to help India build small tropical nuclear power stations with deep localization and technology transfer to New Delhi.

Furthermore, both nations signed a joint statement emphasizing the importance of nuclear energy collaboration, as well as space cooperation, recognizing India's achievements in the field. They also explored further prospects in rocket engine development and other advanced technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)