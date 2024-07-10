Left Menu

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures Rise Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Remarks

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed as major stocks increased in premarket trading. The market anticipates Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments and key economic events for further direction. Both indices set record highs earlier, with Nvidia and Tesla showing positive premarket activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:04 IST
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures Rise Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Remarks
AI Generated Representative Image

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures saw gains early Wednesday as heavily weighted stocks rose during premarket trading, ahead of anticipated remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other key events scheduled for later in the week.

In the previous session, both indices achieved record high closes, continuing a multi-day streak of gains. Nvidia's stock rose by 1.0% and Tesla edged up by 0.10% in premarket trading after HSBC increased its price target for the EV maker. Tesla also completed its 10th straight session of gains.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the U.S. economy is no longer overheated, suggesting potential interest rate cuts in September, although he did not confirm any timeline. Powell is set to address the House Financial Services Committee later today. Other Fed officials, namely Austan Goolsbee, Michelle Bowman, and Lisa Cook, are also expected to speak throughout the day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024