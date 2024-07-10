Left Menu

EU Designates Adult Content Platform XNXX as VLOP Under DSA

The European Union has classified XNXX as a very large online platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act due to its 45 million monthly users. The designation mandates companies to share data with authorities, conduct risk management, and undergo audits. XNXX has four months to implement protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:08 IST
The European Union has officially designated adult content platform XNXX as a very large online platform (VLOP) under its Digital Services Act (DSA). This announcement was made on Wednesday, stating that the platform averages 45 million monthly users in the EU.

In accordance with the DSA, companies are required to share data with authorities and researchers, conduct comprehensive risk management, and undergo independent audits. Additionally, the act empowers the Commission to impose financial penalties for providing incorrect or misleading information.

Furthermore, XNXX has been given a four-month deadline to implement measures aimed at protecting users, particularly minors, and addressing systemic risks posed by their services. Notably, in December 2023, the EU similarly designated three other adult content platforms - Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos - as VLOPs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

