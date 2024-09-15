Tata Power Solar Expands Rooftop Installations Across Chhattisgarh
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has initiated over 600 rooftop solar installations in Chhattisgarh as part of its 'GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang' initiative. The program aims to provide clean energy to households across all 33 districts and offers significant government subsidies to make solar energy more accessible and affordable.
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has successfully installed rooftop solar systems at over 600 locations in Chhattisgarh, according to company officials.
A subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), the company spearheaded this initiative following its accomplishment in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.
The 'GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang' project, officially launched by Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha and TPREL CEO Deepesh Nanda, aims to deliver clean energy to all households within the state.
Chhattisgarh has emerged as a crucial hub for TPSSL, with plans to cover all 33 districts, accounting for more than 250 MW capacity across various sectors. The initiative aligns with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, offering substantial central government subsidies to make solar installations more affordable.
These subsidies are designed to alleviate the financial burden on households and promote the shift to renewable energy, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
