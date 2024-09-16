India's AI Job Market: Opportunities and Challenges
India is poised to take advantage of new jobs emerging from AI, according to Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan. She believes AI will lead to new opportunities, although the nature of jobs may change. The views are significant amid debates on AI's impact on the labor market.
India is strategically positioned to leverage emerging job opportunities from Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan.
During an interview with PTI, Devanathan addressed ongoing debates around AI and its effects on employment, confidently stating that AI will open new avenues for jobs in India.
Her statements gain importance against the backdrop of ongoing debates in tech and civil society circles about whether AI will augment or displace the labor market.
