India's AI Job Market: Opportunities and Challenges

India is strategically positioned to leverage emerging job opportunities from Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan.

During an interview with PTI, Devanathan addressed ongoing debates around AI and its effects on employment, confidently stating that AI will open new avenues for jobs in India.

Her statements gain importance against the backdrop of ongoing debates in tech and civil society circles about whether AI will augment or displace the labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)