Amazon's Joint Electric Mobility Initiative to Transform EV Charging in Bengaluru

Amazon and Global Optimism's Climate Pledge introduces a network of shared EV charging stations in Bengaluru, supported by USD 2.65 million investment from signatories like Amazon and Mahindra Logistics. The initiative aims to support 5,500 EVs by 2030, contributing to India’s transition to electric vehicles under the JOULE project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:54 IST
  • India

Amazon and Global Optimism's Climate Pledge kicked off an innovative network of shared electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Bengaluru, aimed at accelerating electric mobility. This initiative is backed by a significant investment of over USD 2.65 million from key signatories and partners, including Amazon, Mahindra Logistics, HCLTech, and others.

The Climate Pledge's ambitious goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, significantly ahead of the Paris Agreement's timeline. Their latest initiative, the JOULE (Joint Operation Unifying Last-mile Electrification) project, is expected to support 5,500 EVs in Bengaluru by 2030, driven by renewable energy sources.

With one charging station already operational and five more slated to be built by year-end, the project addresses current challenges in India's EV charging infrastructure. Sally Fouts from The Climate Pledge said the collaborative effort aims to overcome barriers such as high capital costs and range anxiety, setting a new standard for corporate climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

