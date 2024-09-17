Left Menu

Lenovo India to Manufacture 50,000 AI Servers

Lenovo India announced plans to manufacture 50,000 GPU-based AI servers in India starting next year. These servers will be produced at its Pondicherry facility for both local use and export. Additionally, Lenovo is setting up its fourth-largest worldwide research and development centre in Bangalore.

Updated: 17-09-2024 15:44 IST
Lenovo India will begin producing 50,000 GPU-based AI servers in India next year, as confirmed by the company on Tuesday. The servers manufactured in its Pondicherry facility will serve both domestic and international markets.

"We will produce 50,000 servers annually starting next year," said Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katiyal. Lenovo will also participate in the Rs 17,000-crore IT hardware production-linked incentive scheme.

Additionally, Lenovo India is establishing its fourth-largest global research and development centre in Bangalore to cover all five stages of product lifecycle, according to Amit Luthra, Managing Director of Lenovo India's Infrastructure Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

