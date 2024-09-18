India's Mobile Manufacturing: A Design-Centric Future

In a call to action for the mobile industry, IT Secretary S Krishnan underscored the necessity of incorporating design elements into the value chain during a Broadband India Forum (BIF) event on Wednesday. He stressed that India should capitalize on its strengths to create 'India designed-India developed' mobile phones.

Krishnan stated that India must establish itself as a competitive hub capable of serving both domestic and international markets. He noted that India's mobile phone manufacturing has reached a "steady state" in relation to market size and handset lifespans.

He further encouraged manufacturers to expand their production capacities by exploring export opportunities, asserting that leveraging both design and manufacturing prowess would result in higher value creation. He highlighted the mobile phone sector as the fastest-growing segment in the $115 billion electronics industry, contributing 45% to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)