India's Mobile Manufacturing: A Design-Centric Future

IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasized the importance of design in India's mobile manufacturing at a Broadband India Forum (BIF) event. He urged the industry to focus on 'India designed-India developed' phones, leveraging existing strengths for both domestic and export markets. A BIF report highlighted significant growth facilitated by government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:45 IST
In a call to action for the mobile industry, IT Secretary S Krishnan underscored the necessity of incorporating design elements into the value chain during a Broadband India Forum (BIF) event on Wednesday. He stressed that India should capitalize on its strengths to create 'India designed-India developed' mobile phones.

Krishnan stated that India must establish itself as a competitive hub capable of serving both domestic and international markets. He noted that India's mobile phone manufacturing has reached a "steady state" in relation to market size and handset lifespans.

He further encouraged manufacturers to expand their production capacities by exploring export opportunities, asserting that leveraging both design and manufacturing prowess would result in higher value creation. He highlighted the mobile phone sector as the fastest-growing segment in the $115 billion electronics industry, contributing 45% to the sector.

