Foxconn Explores Major Electronics Manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is in initial discussions with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to establish an electronics manufacturing unit within the state, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This potential investment was proposed by Invest UP during the finalization of land allocation for the joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, known as Vama Sundari.

While Foxconn has yet to reveal specific products for production, the company is a leading iPhone producer in India, contributing significantly to the country's mobile phone export growth, which reached an all-time high recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)