Foxconn Explores Major Electronics Manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh
Foxconn is in early talks with the Uttar Pradesh government about establishing an electronics manufacturing unit in the state. Land has been earmarked, though details on product types remain undisclosed. This comes as India's mobile phone production and exports experience significant growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is in initial discussions with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to establish an electronics manufacturing unit within the state, according to sources familiar with the matter.
This potential investment was proposed by Invest UP during the finalization of land allocation for the joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, known as Vama Sundari.
While Foxconn has yet to reveal specific products for production, the company is a leading iPhone producer in India, contributing significantly to the country's mobile phone export growth, which reached an all-time high recently.
