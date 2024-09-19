North Korea Amplifies Military Might with New Missile Tests

North Korea tested new tactical ballistic missiles with super-large warheads and modified cruise missiles on Wednesday, according to state news agency KCNA. Leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger conventional and nuclear weapons, citing external threats to the nation's security.

The South Korean military reported multiple short-range ballistic missile launches on Wednesday, marking the second such test in a week. North Korea had also unveiled a uranium enrichment facility days earlier, heightening regional tensions.

Kim stressed the necessity of enhancing both nuclear and conventional military capabilities. The missile tests included Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 models, equipped with 4.5-ton warheads. This missile is still under development, but its performance could soon interest other nations. Photos of the missile striking a target were released by state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)