Amantya Technologies Bags Multiyear Contract for Unified Telecom Portal

IT company Amantya Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract to develop a unified web portal in alignment with the Telecommunication Act 2023, the company announced on Thursday.

Under this contract, Amantya will unify various Department of Telecommunication (DoT) portals, ensuring compliance with the latest digital standards mandated by the new Act.

The project has been commissioned by the eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), a specialized business unit within the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Speaking on the initiative, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal stated, ''Our aim is to modernize telecom licensing operations with a Unified Portal built using cutting-edge technologies, enhancing efficiency and ease of doing business in line with the New Telecommunication Act 2023.''

The contract, which spans five years with potential for extension, will see Amantya integrate multiple systems into a single user-friendly platform. Administrator of the Universal Service Obligation Fund, Niraj Verma, called it a major step toward the 'Digital by Design' strategy required by the new Act.

Amantya's CEO Anuradha Gupta commented, ''We are honored to collaborate with eTT and C-DOT on this landmark initiative. We are committed to providing top-tier solutions that drive innovation in the telecommunications sector.''

