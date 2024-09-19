Left Menu

Amantya Technologies Bags Multiyear Contract for Unified Telecom Portal

Amantya Technologies has secured a multi-year contract to develop a unified web portal for India's Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The portal will streamline various systems in accordance with the Telecommunication Act 2023. The contract, awarded by C-DOT's eTelecom Transformation Centre, aims to modernize telecom licensing and improve operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:20 IST
Amantya Technologies Bags Multiyear Contract for Unified Telecom Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Amantya Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract to develop a unified web portal in alignment with the Telecommunication Act 2023, the company announced on Thursday.

Under this contract, Amantya will unify various Department of Telecommunication (DoT) portals, ensuring compliance with the latest digital standards mandated by the new Act.

The project has been commissioned by the eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), a specialized business unit within the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Speaking on the initiative, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal stated, ''Our aim is to modernize telecom licensing operations with a Unified Portal built using cutting-edge technologies, enhancing efficiency and ease of doing business in line with the New Telecommunication Act 2023.''

The contract, which spans five years with potential for extension, will see Amantya integrate multiple systems into a single user-friendly platform. Administrator of the Universal Service Obligation Fund, Niraj Verma, called it a major step toward the 'Digital by Design' strategy required by the new Act.

Amantya's CEO Anuradha Gupta commented, ''We are honored to collaborate with eTT and C-DOT on this landmark initiative. We are committed to providing top-tier solutions that drive innovation in the telecommunications sector.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024