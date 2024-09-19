Amantya Technologies Bags Multiyear Contract for Unified Telecom Portal
Amantya Technologies has secured a multi-year contract to develop a unified web portal for India's Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The portal will streamline various systems in accordance with the Telecommunication Act 2023. The contract, awarded by C-DOT's eTelecom Transformation Centre, aims to modernize telecom licensing and improve operational efficiency.
- Country:
- India
IT company Amantya Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract to develop a unified web portal in alignment with the Telecommunication Act 2023, the company announced on Thursday.
Under this contract, Amantya will unify various Department of Telecommunication (DoT) portals, ensuring compliance with the latest digital standards mandated by the new Act.
The project has been commissioned by the eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), a specialized business unit within the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).
Speaking on the initiative, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal stated, ''Our aim is to modernize telecom licensing operations with a Unified Portal built using cutting-edge technologies, enhancing efficiency and ease of doing business in line with the New Telecommunication Act 2023.''
The contract, which spans five years with potential for extension, will see Amantya integrate multiple systems into a single user-friendly platform. Administrator of the Universal Service Obligation Fund, Niraj Verma, called it a major step toward the 'Digital by Design' strategy required by the new Act.
Amantya's CEO Anuradha Gupta commented, ''We are honored to collaborate with eTT and C-DOT on this landmark initiative. We are committed to providing top-tier solutions that drive innovation in the telecommunications sector.''
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Bolsters Cambodia's Navy with Two Advanced Corvettes
Court Reserves Verdict on Bushra Bibi's Acquittal Plea in High-Profile Settlement Case
Memorandum of Settlement Signed Between GoI, Tripura, and Rebel Groups to End 35-Year conflict
Russian Forces Capture Zavitne Settlement in Eastern Ukraine
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Settles USD 25 Million Case with US DOJ