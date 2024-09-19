Left Menu

Japanese Electronics Manufacturer Denies Role in Explosive Devices Linked to Hezbollah

Japanese company ICOM denies involvement in explosions in Lebanon caused by walkie-talkies linked to Hezbollah, which killed 20 people and injured hundreds. Director Yoshiki Enomoto asserts that manufacturing processes prevent integration of bombs. The company halted production of the implicated models a decade ago, suggesting counterfeit devices might be to blame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:39 IST
Japanese company ICOM has firmly denied any involvement in the recent explosions in Lebanon, attributed to walkie-talkies linked to Hezbollah, which have claimed 20 lives and injured hundreds.

Yoshiki Enomoto, a director at ICOM, stated unequivocally that their manufacturing process is highly automated and secure, making it impossible for a bomb to be incorporated into their devices. He made these comments outside the company's headquarters in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday. The detonation incident, which occurred on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, followed a series of electronic pager explosions on Tuesday, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and 3,000 injuries.

ICOM clarified that it ceased production of the implicated radio models a decade ago and noted the possibility that counterfeit devices were involved. Enomoto added that if the devices are found to be genuine, a thorough investigation into their distribution chain would be conducted to ascertain how they reached Lebanon.

