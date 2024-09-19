China Seeks Increased Indian Investments and Commodities
China's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed a desire for increased Indian investments and commodities in China. He also called for a favorable business environment for Chinese firms operating in India during an event on Thursday.
China has expressed interest in seeing more Indian investments and commodities enter its markets. This sentiment was voiced by Beijing's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, during an event held on Thursday.
Xu highlighted the importance of creating a welcoming business environment for Chinese firms in India. According to Xu, fostering such an environment would mutually benefit both nations' economic landscapes.
The ambassador's statements come at a time when economic collaboration between the two nations could potentially reshape regional trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
