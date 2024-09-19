Left Menu

China Seeks Increased Indian Investments and Commodities

China's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed a desire for increased Indian investments and commodities in China. He also called for a favorable business environment for Chinese firms operating in India during an event on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:17 IST
China Seeks Increased Indian Investments and Commodities
Represtative Image

China has expressed interest in seeing more Indian investments and commodities enter its markets. This sentiment was voiced by Beijing's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, during an event held on Thursday.

Xu highlighted the importance of creating a welcoming business environment for Chinese firms in India. According to Xu, fostering such an environment would mutually benefit both nations' economic landscapes.

The ambassador's statements come at a time when economic collaboration between the two nations could potentially reshape regional trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024