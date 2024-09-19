Left Menu

Putin Announces Giant Leap in Russian Drone Production Amid Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia is increasing its drone production to nearly 1.4 million this year to strengthen its military advantage in the Ukraine conflict. Both countries have heavily utilized drones in the ongoing war, highlighting their strategic significance in modern warfare.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is scaling up its drone production nearly tenfold to reach approximately 1.4 million this year. The move aims to gain a technological edge over Ukraine amidst their ongoing conflict.

Since the onset of the war in February 2022, both nations have relied heavily on drones and artillery along a fortified 1,000-km front. Drones have proven crucial for intelligence gathering, inflicting damage, and attacking infrastructure. Putin emphasized the critical role of rapid adaptation in drone technology to win battlefield advantages.

Putin also underlined the need for improving drone defences to counter these airborne weapons effectively. Both Russia and Ukraine have been augmenting their drone fleets through local production and foreign purchases. This week, a large-scale Ukrainian drone strike caused a significant explosion at a Russian arsenal in the Tver region, underscoring the weight of drone warfare in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

