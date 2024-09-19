Bulgaria and Norway have become new areas of focus in the global investigation into the source of the thousands of pagers that exploded in Lebanon this week, dealing a deadly blow to Hezbollah. Security sources allege that Israel is responsible for the explosions on Tuesday, which killed 12, injured over 2,300, and intensified the ongoing conflict between the two sides. Israel has yet to comment directly on the attacks.

The exact method and collaborators behind the explosive pager attack remain unclear, though investigators are following potential leads in Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria. Authorities are uncertain about how and when the pagers were modified to act as remote-detonated devices. A similar situation applies to the hundreds of hand-held radios used by Hezbollah, which exploded on Wednesday in a secondary wave of attacks.

One theory is that the pagers were intercepted and rigged with explosives post-manufacture. Another posits that Israel managed the entire deadly supply chain. On Thursday, Bulgarian authorities announced that their interior ministry and state security services had launched an investigation into a company with possible ties to the incident. The company in question remains unnamed.

