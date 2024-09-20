Taiwan Denies Making Components for Pagers Used in Hezbollah Attack
Taiwan's economy minister confirmed that components in pagers detonated in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan. The Gold Apollo company, to which the devices were traced, also denied manufacturing them. The attack, responsible for killing 37 and wounding 3,000, is under investigation, with suspicion falling on Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 08:59 IST
Taiwan's economy minister declared on Friday that components used in pagers that detonated in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan, refuting claims related to a deadly attack on Hezbollah.
Taiwan-based Gold Apollo also denied manufacturing the devices in question, which were traced to Budapest-based BAC. Judicial authorities are investigating, and Taiwan is exchanging security information globally.
The two explosions killed 37 people and injured about 3,000. With Israel suspected of orchestrating the attacks, Taiwan vows to uncover any potential links between its tech supply chains and the devices used in the attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Taiwan
- pagers
- attack
- Lebanon
- Gold Apollo
- Israel
- explosions
- investigation
- BAC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fatal Police Shooting Near Israeli Consulate and Nazi History Museum in Munich
Shots Fired Near Munich's Israeli Consulate and Nazi-Era Museum
German Police Neutralize Gunman Near Israeli Consulate on Munich Olympics Attack Anniversary
Munich police say officers have shot a suspicious person near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli Consulate, reports AP.
German Interior Minister Prioritizes Israeli Institution Safety After Munich Shooting