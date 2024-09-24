Left Menu

EC-Council Unveils Groundbreaking CEH v13 with AI-Powered Capabilities

EC-Council launches Certified Ethical Hacker CEH v13 with AI-powered capabilities, marking a global first in cybersecurity certifications. This advanced program integrates AI into ethical hacking, preparing professionals to combat cybercriminals more effectively. CEH v13 includes comprehensive training, hands-on labs, and year-long competitions to enhance cybersecurity skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tampa | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:11 IST
EC-Council, a prominent leader in cybersecurity certification and training, has announced the launch of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v13, incorporating AI-powered features. This marks a significant milestone as the world's first ethical hacking certification to integrate artificial intelligence.

The new CEH v13 program equips professionals with advanced skills to counter global cyber threats by embedding AI into all phases of ethical hacking. This includes stages from reconnaissance to maintaining access and covering tracks, aiming to bridge the AI Chasm.

"AI is revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape," said Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council. The program, inspired by the 2024 CEH Threat Report, leverages a four-phase learning framework encompassing Learn, Certify, Engage, and Compete. Participants will benefit from 221 hands-on labs, 4000+ hacking tools, and a global Capture the Flag competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

