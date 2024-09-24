Hezbollah Launches New Wave of Attacks with 'Fadi' Rockets

Early Tuesday morning, Hezbollah declared it had carried out multiple attacks on Israeli military sites, including an explosives factory located 60 km (37 miles) into Israel, utilizing its 'Fadi' series rockets.

The group reported that it struck the explosives factory around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) and targeted the Megiddo airfield three times overnight. The Iran-backed organization began deploying the 'Fadi' rocket series on Sunday.

This escalation marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, with potential impacts on both regional stability and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)