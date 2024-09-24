Hezbollah Launches New Wave of Attacks with 'Fadi' Rockets
Hezbollah announced that it launched several attacks on Israeli military targets early Tuesday morning, including an explosives factory and the Megiddo airfield. The Iran-backed group has been using the 'Fadi' series of rockets since Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Early Tuesday morning, Hezbollah declared it had carried out multiple attacks on Israeli military sites, including an explosives factory located 60 km (37 miles) into Israel, utilizing its 'Fadi' series rockets.
The group reported that it struck the explosives factory around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) and targeted the Megiddo airfield three times overnight. The Iran-backed organization began deploying the 'Fadi' rocket series on Sunday.
This escalation marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, with potential impacts on both regional stability and international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement