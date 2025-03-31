Left Menu

Trump Vows Continued U.S. Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthis

President Donald Trump announced ongoing U.S. military actions against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, emphasizing they will persist until the threat to navigation is removed. He warned of further consequences unless the Houthis cease attacks on U.S. vessels, highlighting potential repercussions for both the Houthis and Iran.

President Donald Trump has announced that U.S. military actions targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen will persist as long as the group remains a threat to maritime navigation.

Trump's warning, delivered in a recent Truth Social post, presented a stark ultimatum to the Houthis: ceasefire against U.S. ships or face intensified conflict. The president expressed readiness to escalate military efforts, indicating that the campaign is only beginning and suggesting severe consequences ahead.

The conflict, rooted in the Houthis' control over key areas in Yemen, is exacerbated by their support from Iran. Trump's statements reflect ongoing tensions between the U.S., Yemen's insurgents, and their regional allies, marking a significant development in the international geopolitical landscape.

