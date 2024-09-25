Vietnam's President Strengthens U.S. Tech Ties to Propel Digital Economy

In a bid to bolster Vietnam's tech economy, President To Lam met with U.S. industry leaders in New York. His agenda, aimed at fostering international partnerships, included discussions with Meta, Apple, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus.

During these meetings, Meta revealed plans to produce virtual reality glasses in Vietnam. The firm also underlined its commitment to expand investment and innovation within the country. Notably, controversial issues like data storage requirements and censorship requests were not discussed publicly.

Lam's engagements also included signing cooperation agreements on energy and artificial intelligence. The overarching goal of this diplomatic mission underscores Vietnam's focus on digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth, with a strategic emphasis on semiconductor and AI development.

