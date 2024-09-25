Vietnam's President Strengthens U.S. Tech Ties to Propel Digital Economy
Vietnam's President To Lam met with top U.S. firms in New York to boost the domestic tech economy. This visit, his first to the U.S. as president, included meetings with Meta, Apple, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus. Lam emphasized digital transformation and innovation as key priorities for Vietnam.
In a bid to bolster Vietnam's tech economy, President To Lam met with U.S. industry leaders in New York. His agenda, aimed at fostering international partnerships, included discussions with Meta, Apple, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus.
During these meetings, Meta revealed plans to produce virtual reality glasses in Vietnam. The firm also underlined its commitment to expand investment and innovation within the country. Notably, controversial issues like data storage requirements and censorship requests were not discussed publicly.
Lam's engagements also included signing cooperation agreements on energy and artificial intelligence. The overarching goal of this diplomatic mission underscores Vietnam's focus on digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth, with a strategic emphasis on semiconductor and AI development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Huawei Unveils Three-Way Foldable Phone to Challenge Apple in China
Apple's iPhone 16 Faces Criticism in China Over Lack of AI Features
Huawei Unveils World's First Tri-Foldable Phone to Topple Apple
EU Grapples with Migrant Surge: Temporary Border Checks Reinstated
The European Union's top court rejects Apple's final appeal against order to repay 13 billion euros to Ireland, reports AP.