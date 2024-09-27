Left Menu

Trai Begins Consultation on Spectrum Allocation for Satellite Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has initiated a consultation process to determine the methodology and pricing for assigning spectrum to satellite companies. This move is aimed at facilitating satellite-based communication services in India. Trai has set an October 18 deadline for comments and October 25 for counter-comments.

  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday initiated a consultation process to explore the methodology and pricing for assigning spectrum to satellite companies in the country. This step aims to facilitate services such as calling, messaging, and broadband via satellite.

This decision will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services from major companies like Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications to provide connectivity across India.

Under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the government has decided to allocate spectrum for most satellite services without auction through an administrative process. As part of this consultation, Trai has invited views on alternative methods for assigning radio waves to satellite companies.

In the discussion paper, Trai posed various questions, including suggestions related to spectrum assignment for NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Services and GSO/NGSO Mobile Satellite Services for diverse communication needs such as data, voice, text, and internet services. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked Trai to consider a level playing field with telecom operators offering similar services.

Trai has invited comments on 21 points, including the methodology for determining spectrum charges, applicable frequency bands, assignment duration, and provisions for spectrum surrender. The regulator has established October 18 as the deadline for comments and October 25 for counter-comments.

