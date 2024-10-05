World Rugby Eyes American Expansion with New Investment Talks
World Rugby is reigniting discussions to fund rugby growth in the U.S., potentially through league creation or investment. This effort aligns with upcoming Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033. The initiative involves discussions with private equity and aims to expand American interest beyond traditional strongholds.
World Rugby, the Dublin-based governing body of rugby union sports, is revisiting talks to secure funds to grow the sport's presence in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter. These funds might be used to develop a new league or enhance existing ones.
Initially explored in 2021, the idea aimed to use commercial rights sales from the World Cup to support the sport's expansion. The renewed discussions come as the U.S. prepares to host the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, testing American enthusiasm for the game.
Private equity firms, including Providence and KKR, have engaged in discussions managed by Jefferies, indicating potential issuance of debt. The move is part of a formal strategy launching in 2024 to identify commercial partners, aiming to appraise market interest and accelerate growth in U.S. rugby.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption
Investment Advisers Recommend Shifting From Cash As Fed Eases Rates
BL Kamdhenu Farms Partners with DeLaval for Rs 1,500 Crore Dairy Sector Investment
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Showcases State's Investment Potential in Kolkata
India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Roadmap: Rs 3 Lakh Crore Annual Investment Needed