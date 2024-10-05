World Rugby Eyes American Expansion with New Investment Talks

World Rugby, the Dublin-based governing body of rugby union sports, is revisiting talks to secure funds to grow the sport's presence in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter. These funds might be used to develop a new league or enhance existing ones.

Initially explored in 2021, the idea aimed to use commercial rights sales from the World Cup to support the sport's expansion. The renewed discussions come as the U.S. prepares to host the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, testing American enthusiasm for the game.

Private equity firms, including Providence and KKR, have engaged in discussions managed by Jefferies, indicating potential issuance of debt. The move is part of a formal strategy launching in 2024 to identify commercial partners, aiming to appraise market interest and accelerate growth in U.S. rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)