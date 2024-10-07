Left Menu

Whatfix Boosts Employee Morale with $58 Million Liquidity Program

IT company Whatfix has unveiled a $58 million liquidity program for its employees and investors. Following a recent $125 million funding round led by Warburg Pincus, eligible employees can now liquidate their vested units. The initiative underscores Whatfix's dedication to fostering a culture of ownership and innovation.

IT company Whatfix has announced its fourth liquidity program worth $58 million for employees and investors. The news comes shortly after a successful $125 million funding round led by Warburg Pincus, with existing support from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The company's latest effort allows eligible current and former employees to liquidate a portion of their vested units, acknowledging the significant roles they've played in its success. This initiative speaks to Whatfix's dedication to nurturing a sense of ownership and promoting inventive culture among its workforce.

With a workforce exceeding 960 and a customer base of over 700 enterprises, Whatfix continues to balance business expansion with employee recognition. CEO and co-founder Khadim Batti emphasized the company's commitment to rewarding those integral to Whatfix's achievements.

