Judge Orders Google to Open Android App Market After Epic Games Victory
A U.S. judge has mandated significant changes to Google's mobile app business, promoting competition following a jury decision for Epic Games, makers of 'Fortnite.' The ruling demands Google allow alternative sources for Android apps, disputing Google's control over app distribution and payment processes.
A U.S. judge has issued a transformative order for Alphabet's Google, demanding alterations in its mobile app business to enhance options for Android users. This move comes after a jury favored Epic Games, the creator of 'Fortnite,' in a legal battle last year.
U.S. District Judge James Donato of San Francisco has outlined the reforms needed to increase competition in Google's app store, Play. These include allowing Android apps from alternative sources, spearheading a shift in Google's lucrative app distribution model.
Epic Games initiated the lawsuit in 2020, charging Google with monopolizing the access and payment methods of apps on Android devices. Following the jury's decision in December 2023, Donato's ruling paves the way for these reforms, despite Google's objections citing high costs and potential security risks.
