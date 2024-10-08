Left Menu

Britain Launches Regulatory Innovation Office to Propel Technological Growth

Britain is establishing a Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) to accelerate technological approvals in sectors such as healthcare, space, and drones, enhancing economic growth. The initiative aligns with the Labour government's investment plans, aiming to attract international investment and bolster economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:32 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Britain is launching a new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) to streamline approval processes in sectors such as healthcare, space, and drones.

Aligned with the Labour government's pledge to boost infrastructure investment and drive economic growth, the RIO seeks to position the UK as a hub for innovation. On October 14, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will host a crucial international investment summit to showcase Britain's readiness for business.

Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle highlights RIO's role in facilitating earlier medical diagnoses, cleaner fuel production, and future drone deliveries by reducing regulatory red tape, ultimately fostering job creation and economic strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

