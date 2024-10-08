Left Menu

Google Ordered to Dismantle Play Store Monopoly

A US District Judge has mandated changes to Google's Android app store to dismantle its monopoly, requiring Google to allow third-party app distribution and making apps accessible to competitors. These changes follow antitrust lawsuits and aim to foster fair competition and possibly address similar issues with Apple's store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has ordered Google to dismantle barriers in its Play Store, following claims of an unlawful monopoly. This ruling requires the company to support third-party app stores, allowing consumers more choice.

In a decision by US District Judge James Donato, Google must enact several significant changes by November. These include making Android apps accessible to rivals and prohibiting certain revenue-sharing practices with app developers and distributors.

The ruling is part of a broader effort to address monopolistic practices in digital markets. Google intends to appeal while facing potential further antitrust actions regarding its search engine dominance.

