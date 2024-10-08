Google Ordered to Dismantle Play Store Monopoly

A federal judge has ordered Google to dismantle barriers in its Play Store, following claims of an unlawful monopoly. This ruling requires the company to support third-party app stores, allowing consumers more choice.

In a decision by US District Judge James Donato, Google must enact several significant changes by November. These include making Android apps accessible to rivals and prohibiting certain revenue-sharing practices with app developers and distributors.

The ruling is part of a broader effort to address monopolistic practices in digital markets. Google intends to appeal while facing potential further antitrust actions regarding its search engine dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)