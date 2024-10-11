Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab': The Future of Autonomous Taxis

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Cybercab, a robotaxi designed without steering wheels or pedals, marking a bold stride towards long-term growth in the electric vehicle sector. Musk announced production targets aimed for 2026, with the Cybercab projected to retail for under $30,000.

The rollout event, titled "We, Robot," highlighted Tesla's ongoing transition towards becoming an AI robotics company, parallel to its identity as a car manufacturer. The model represents a strategic shift for Musk, who aims to capitalize on autonomous driving's potential, despite past setbacks.

Challenges remain, including regulatory scrutiny and tight competition from companies like Waymo. However, Musk's reliance on AI over expensive hardware such as lidar for Full-Self Driving technology might give Tesla an edge in the escalating race of automated transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)