Left Menu

Nippon Steel’s Strategic Move: Selling Stake in Calvert Plant

Nippon Steel plans to sell its 50% stake in a joint venture plant in Calvert, Alabama, to ArcelorMittal for $1 if its bid to acquire U.S. Steel succeeds. The sale would lead to a loss of approximately 230 billion yen. The transaction hinges on the acquisition's completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:29 IST
Nippon Steel’s Strategic Move: Selling Stake in Calvert Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nippon Steel has announced plans to offload its entire 50% stake in a joint venture steel plant located in Calvert, Alabama, shared with ArcelorMittal. This move is contingent on the success of Nippon Steel's buyout bid for United States Steel. If the acquisition proceeds, Nippon Steel will incur a consolidated loss of around 230 billion yen, or $1.55 billion, from selling its NS Kote holding company stake in the Calvert plant to ArcelorMittal for $1, according to company statements.

However, Nippon Steel clarified that if the acquisition of U.S. Steel is not finalized for any reason, the proposed sale will not occur, and there will be no financial impact on the company's performance. This statement highlights the conditional nature of the transaction, underscoring the importance of the U.S. Steel buyout deal to Nippon Steel's strategic plans.

The announcement reflects Nippon Steel's strategic maneuvers in the global steel industry landscape, as it positions itself amidst significant corporate negotiations and financial implications, with currency exchange set at $1 equating to 148.7400 yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024