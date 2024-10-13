Left Menu

India Gears Up for Landmark Telecom Conferences Inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the UN's International Telecommunication Union's first telecom standard conference in India and the India Mobile Congress on October 15. WTSA will influence communication technology development, while IMC showcases exponential growth with over 120 countries participating, enhancing its global digital transformation impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to open the inaugural telecom standard conference organized by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in India, alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 15, as revealed by the official invitations from event coordinators.

The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), held every four years, is a pivotal event that defines the future trajectory of communication technologies through its endorsed recommendations and proposals.

The upcoming India Mobile Congress 2024, backed by the telecom department, is set to run parallel to WTSA 2024. The IMC has seen a remarkable growth in scale, with participation nearly doubling, positioning it as Asia's largest technology expo and a key player in global digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

