India Gears Up for Landmark Telecom Conferences Inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to open the inaugural telecom standard conference organized by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in India, alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 15, as revealed by the official invitations from event coordinators.
The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), held every four years, is a pivotal event that defines the future trajectory of communication technologies through its endorsed recommendations and proposals.
The upcoming India Mobile Congress 2024, backed by the telecom department, is set to run parallel to WTSA 2024. The IMC has seen a remarkable growth in scale, with participation nearly doubling, positioning it as Asia's largest technology expo and a key player in global digital transformation.
