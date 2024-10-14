Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Left Menu

The Financial Times highlights Keir Starmer's plan to reduce bureaucracy for investment growth, Dovid Efune's financing talks for the Telegraph deal, Mulberry's shareholder's disinterest in selling to Frasers, and SpaceX's technical achievement of catching a booster rocket after a test flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:36 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to call upon the nation's competition watchdog to adopt a more lenient stance. This comes as he aims to streamline bureaucracy in a bid to make the UK a more appealing investment option, a pledge he made at an investment conference.

In media financing, Dovid Efune, owner of New York Sun, is negotiating with hefty equity investors, like Ashcroft Partners, to back his ambitious $550 million acquisition of the Telegraph newspaper. This development is ahead of a crucial exclusivity phase commencing this week.

Meanwhile, Mulberry's primary shareholder has rebuffed selling interests proposed by Frasers Group, signaling a firm stance against Mike Ashley's business advances. On the technological frontier, SpaceX achieved a pivotal milestone by successfully catching a booster rocket through mechanical means post a test launch, marking a significant engineering triumph for Elon Musk's company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

