TAC InfoSec Partners with Google to Enhance Mobile App Security
TAC InfoSec Ltd, a global cybersecurity company, announced its partnership with Google as an authorised lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment (MASA), expanding its role in vulnerability management and app security compliance. The partnership aims to improve security standards and grow TAC's global influence in cybersecurity.
- Country:
- India
TAC InfoSec Ltd, renowned in the cybersecurity domain for its expertise in vulnerability management, has formed a strategic partnership with Google. Announcing the collaboration on Monday, the company is now an authorised lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment (MASA) within Google's App Defense Alliance (ADA).
This collaboration allows TAC Security to assist developers in meeting Google's rigorous mobile application security criteria. By offering stringent vulnerability testing and ensuring compliance, the company strengthens app security on the Play Store, according to a press release.
TAC InfoSec aims to expand its client base among over 10,000 developers on the Play Store. Founder Trishneet Arora expressed ambition for TAC to become the largest global vulnerability management firm by 2026, aligned with their growth trajectory and recent acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Blaze Erupts at Masala Factory in Agra
WNS and Uniqus Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Sustainability and Accounting Solutions
Afreximbank to Host Africa Collective at Davos 2025: A Strategic Partnership for African Development
BeyondSquare and PwC India Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Finance Transformation
Bridgestone Ends Olympics Partnership