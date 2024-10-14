Drone Warfare in the Middle East: A New Era of Aerial Combat?

In a significant development, a single drone strike has become one of the most devastating attacks on Israel in a year defined by conflict. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), loaded with explosives, exploited vulnerabilities in Israel's air-defence system, striking a military mess hall and resulting in severe casualties.

The incident has thrown a spotlight on Israel's ongoing struggle to counter UAV threats, exacerbated by complex flight paths and stealth features that allow these drones to evade traditional defenses. This striking event comes as Hezbollah, allegedly backed by Iranian technology, continues to refine its drone capabilities, elevating the strategic challenge for Israel.

In response, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant assured bolstered efforts in counter-drone measures. However, experts urge a recalibration of defense priorities, emphasizing the urgency of detecting and neutralizing drones alongside traditional missile threats to safeguard Israeli airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)