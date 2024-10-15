Vodafone Idea Sets Sights on Digital India with Strategic CapEx Boost

Vodafone Idea has jumpstarted its capital expenditure cycle following a successful fundraising effort, as announced by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. The fundraise is set to strengthen the telecommunications company's competitive position through a series of key strategic initiatives.

Speaking at the IMC and ITU WTSA 2024 inauguration, Birla expressed optimism about Vodafone Idea's role in India's digital transformation. He highlighted ongoing government support as pivotal in realizing this vision, underlining the telecom sector's impact on national connectivity and empowerment.

The telecom giant has embarked on a USD 3.6 billion CapEx plan with technology partners Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, focusing on innovation and security. Birla also addressed industry-wide concerns about spam and fraud, noting collaborative efforts with governmental and regulatory bodies to protect users.

(With inputs from agencies.)