Tamboli Castings Joins Global Space Leaders at 75th International Astronautical Congress

Tamboli Castings, a subsidiary of Tamboli Industries Limited, represents India’s casting and machining sector at the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan. Invited by ISRO, it joins 20 Indian companies in showcasing India’s space industry potential at an event drawing global space technology leaders.

Tamboli Castings, a subsidiary of the BSE-listed Tamboli Industries Limited, has been invited by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to participate in the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) from October 14th to 18th in Milan, Italy. This participation marks a significant achievement as the company stands as the sole representative from India's casting and machining sector.

The International Astronautical Congress, organized by the International Astronautical Federation, is a key event in the global space industry calendar, with more than 513 member organizations from 77 countries. This year's congress, hosted by the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics, is expected to attract top industry leaders, innovators, and space technology enthusiasts worldwide. ISRO is a key contributor and platinum sponsor of the event.

Specializing in high-precision, fully machined investment castings, Tamboli Castings serves important sectors such as pneumatics, automation, aerospace, and automotive. Having begun production in 2006, it counts Fortune 500 companies such as Ferrari, Siemens, and Ford among its clients. Chairman and Managing Director Vaibhav B. Tamboli lauded the opportunity to highlight India's indigenous capabilities and commitment to national initiatives like Viksit Bharat and Athmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

