Adidas' Retro Revival: From Samba to Success

Adidas has once again increased its sales and profit expectations for the year, attributing this adjustment to an unexpectedly strong performance in the third quarter. The sportswear giant is experiencing a revival, largely thanks to its retro-inspired Sambas and Gazelles, which are in high demand.

CEO Bjorn Gulden's efforts to rejuvenate the brand post-Yeezy breakup are showing results. Adidas now projects a 10% year-on-year increase in currency-neutral revenues, upgrading its profit forecast to 1.2 billion euros from an earlier estimate of 1 billion euros.

The surge in popularity of Adidas' terrace shoes has allowed the brand to gain market share from its competitor, Nike, which recently reported a decline in sales. However, Adidas has noted that sales of remaining Yeezy inventory will no longer contribute to profits by the fourth quarter.

