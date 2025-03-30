Left Menu

SRH Captain Cummins Stays Positive After Defeat: Aniket Verma's Brilliance Shines

SRH captain Pat Cummins remained positive despite a seven-wicket defeat to DC. Aniket Verma's impressive 74-run innings offered hope. Cummins stressed the need for minor tweaks to improve future performances. Despite setbacks, the team remains optimistic about upcoming matches.

Updated: 30-03-2025 19:59 IST
Aniket Verma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid post-match reflection, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins expressed optimism despite a challenging loss to Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. Though SRH suffered a seven-wicket loss, Cummins took a moment to highlight a silver lining - the exceptional performance by Aniket Verma. Aniket, an emerging talent, scored a stunning 74 off 41 balls, delivering five boundaries and six towering sixes to offer SRH a glimmer of hope in an otherwise difficult outing.

Speaking after the game, Cummins addressed the team's struggles but was hopeful about making minor adjustments that could reverse their fortunes in upcoming matches. 'Aniket gave us a score,' Cummins remarked. 'We had early wickets and a few run-outs, but it's all part of the game. It's not about huge margins; small tweaks could bring significant results,' he told ESPNcricinfo.

Cummins praised Aniket's talent, labeling his performance 'super impressive' and reaffirmed confidence in the team's potential. Despite two consecutive losses, the resolve remains strong as SRH prepares for future contests. The match saw SRH winning the toss and opting to bat, but were quickly reduced to 37/4. A 77-run partnership between Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen provided some stability, before being curtailed by strategic bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Starc, who helped DC secure a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

