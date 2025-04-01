Nike Faces Tariff Troubles: The Vietnam Challenge

Nike's struggle to invigorate its brand may face a new hurdle: U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese imports. With President Trump poised to announce further trade measures, Nike, which manufactures a substantial portion of its goods in Vietnam, could be entering a precarious financial scenario.

The threat of increased tariffs comes as Vietnam maintains a significant trade surplus with the U.S. This move could exacerbate financial pressures on Nike, which has already been forced to offer discounts to clear unsold inventory. Nike's reliance on Vietnam is significant, producing half of its footwear and over a quarter of its apparel there.

As the industry braces for possible impacts, smaller brands and competitors, reliant on Vietnamese factories, also face uncertainty. Companies like Adidas and Lululemon find themselves reevaluating their market strategies against a backdrop of rising production costs and shifting consumer choices.

