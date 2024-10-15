Left Menu

Intel-AMD Join Forces to Counter Arm's Rise

Intel and AMD are creating a joint group to enhance software compatibility across their x86 architecture chips. This effort aims to counter competition from Arm Holdings, which has been gaining market share through its widely adaptable technology. Key industry partners like Broadcom and Oracle are involved.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:44 IST
In a strategic move to counter Arm Holdings' growing dominance, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have announced the formation of a consortium aimed at ensuring software compatibility across their x86 architecture chips. The initiative responds to challenges posed by Arm's technology, which is licensed by major industry players like Apple, Qualcomm, and Amazon.

Historically, Intel has been the progenitor of the x86 computing architecture, which powers many of the world's laptops, PCs, and servers. Although AMD also produces x86 chips under a legal agreement with Intel, both firms have seen their market share wane due to Arm's competitive edge. Arm's universal chip compatibility has been a significant factor driving its market penetration.

The newly established 'advisory group' will convene hardware and software experts to ensure Intel and AMD chips remain consistent and compatible. Announced at Lenovo's developer event in Seattle, the group will include founding members such as Broadcom, Dell Technologies, and Oracle, aiming to leverage the x86 technology's adaptability, particularly as AI applications expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

