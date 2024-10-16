Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Coding for All Ages

AI tools are transforming coding, empowering non-coders like young Kyo and Fay to create platform games and chatbots with ease. These tools bridge creativity and technical skills, reshaping software development and reducing coding errors. Limitations remain, but the technology continues to evolve, improving productivity across the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Just as calculators once transformed mathematics by handling tedious number-crunching tasks, artificial intelligence (AI) is now revolutionizing coding. In Singapore, eight-year-old Kyo rapidly developed a popular platform game using only simple English instructions and the AI-powered app, Cursor. This achievement underscores AI's ability to lower software development barriers.

Young American Fay similarly utilized AI to create a Harry Potter chatbot in just 45 minutes, showcasing the technology's potential to bridge creativity and technical skills. For seasoned coders, AI tools like Tabnine and GitHub Copilot act as intelligent assistants, improving code prediction and error reduction, which raises productivity across the software industry.

While AI coding is still evolving, its impact is clear. It enables coding newcomers to build straightforward applications, but cannot yet manage complex IT projects or produce innovative solutions autonomously. Despite these limitations, AI coding continues to enhance developers' capabilities rather than replace them, setting the stage for future technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

