Spectrum Battle: Starlink vs Indian Tycoons

The debate over satcom spectrum allocation intensifies as TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti confirms an ongoing consultation process. The telecom regulator is set to consider all viewpoints before delivering a verdict on the issue.

This follows a brewing standoff between Starlink CEO Elon Musk and Indian industrial giants, such as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, on the procedure for spectrum distribution. While Jio calls for an auction to ensure fairness for legacy operators, Musk advocates for administrative allocation consistent with global standards.

Supporting Musk's position, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that India's approach aligns with international practice, asserting that shared spectrum should not be auctioned. The outcome now hinges on TRAI's consultation and final recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)