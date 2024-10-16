Left Menu

IAEA Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting Major Global Initiatives and Achievements

Among the notable achievements is the launch of the Atoms4Food initiative in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

16-10-2024
The report is now available online in all official UN languages and highlights key developments and initiatives that took place throughout the year. Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released its 2023 Annual Report, submitted to the United Nations General Assembly by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. The report is now available online in all official UN languages and highlights key developments and initiatives that took place throughout the year.

Among the notable achievements is the launch of the Atoms4Food initiative in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This program aims to enhance global food security by leveraging nuclear techniques to address hunger and improve nutrition.

In addition to new initiatives, the IAEA continued to advance several major programs:

Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All, which seeks to reduce cancer care disparities in low- and middle-income countries.

Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC), aimed at preventing future pandemics.

NUTEC Plastics, which focuses on combating global plastic pollution.

Speaking to the General Assembly, Mr. Grossi emphasized the IAEA's commitment to addressing global challenges, including diseases, poverty, hunger, pollution, and climate change, by harnessing nuclear science and technology in partnership with its 178 Member States.

A major part of the IAEA’s focus in 2023 was ensuring transparency regarding the discharge of ALPS-treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station. After reviewing Japan’s approach, the IAEA confirmed that the discharge complied with international safety standards.

Supporting Ukraine’s nuclear safety and security was also a priority. In 2023, the IAEA conducted 86 missions and maintained a continuous presence at all five nuclear sites in Ukraine. Mr. Grossi presented five principles for protecting nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to the UN Security Council.

The report also highlights the growing recognition of nuclear energy as a crucial low-carbon energy source. At COP28 in Dubai, leaders for the first time supported investment in nuclear energy to combat climate change. The IAEA also launched two key mechanisms to promote small modular reactors (SMRs), which offer a promising path for global energy security and climate goals.

Other significant achievements include:

Completion of fundraising for the ReNuAL initiative to upgrade the IAEA’s Seibersdorf Nuclear Application Laboratories.

The opening of the Nuclear Security Training and Demonstration Centre, aimed at helping countries combat nuclear terrorism and crime.

The creation of the World Fusion Energy Group, which unites global stakeholders to accelerate the transition from fusion energy experimentation to deployment.

Additionally, the IAEA celebrated significant progress in gender equality within the nuclear sector. The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme reached 560 fellows by the end of 2023, and the Lise Meitner Programme continued to offer career development opportunities for women in the nuclear field. Notably, the IAEA achieved gender balance in senior management by the close of the year.  

