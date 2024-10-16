Left Menu

Velo Goes Synthetic: BAT's Innovative Nicotine Pouch

British American Tobacco (BAT) is set to introduce a version of its Velo nicotine pouches using synthetic nicotine in the United States. David Waterfield, President of BAT's U.S. subsidiary, Reynolds American, announced this shift from naturally derived nicotine to lab-made alternatives.

Updated: 16-10-2024 16:39 IST
In a strategic move, British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced the launch of its Velo nicotine pouches featuring synthetic nicotine in the United States. David Waterfield, the President of Reynolds American, the company's American subsidiary, made the official statement on Wednesday.

This development marks a significant shift for BAT, as its products have traditionally relied on naturally occurring nicotine obtained from the tobacco plant. The introduction of synthetic nicotine, produced in laboratories from various chemicals, signals a new direction in nicotine product formulations.

Industry observers speculate that this innovation might reshape the market, offering consumers an alternative to traditional tobacco-derived nicotine products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

