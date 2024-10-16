Profit Surges and Tech Slips: Wall Street's Mixed Day

Wall Street had a day of mixed fortunes as major indices showed varying trends amid a swirl of economic events and earnings results.

Morgan Stanley stood out with an impressive 6.7% rise after reporting strong third-quarter profits, significantly lifting the financial sector alongside other banks like JPMorgan Chase, which also presented robust earnings figures.

However, the technology sector faced setbacks, with Intel shares slipping 3.3% after Chinese authorities recommended a review of its products, and adjustments in the financial forecasts of major semiconductor companies contributed to a challenging day for some stocks.

