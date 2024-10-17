Left Menu

Nestle's Strategic Overhaul Amid Stagnant Sales

Nestle is streamlining its leadership and operations, forecasting 2024 organic sales growth of 2%, a drop from prior estimates. Under new CEO Laurent Freixe, adjustments include merging regions and reducing the executive board size, amidst weakening consumer demand and differing input cost dynamics compared to competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:48 IST
Nestle's Strategic Overhaul Amid Stagnant Sales
Nestle India Ltd

Nestle has announced a significant restructuring of its leadership and operational framework, following a downward revision of its sales forecast for the year. The food giant, known for products like Maggi and Nescafe, now anticipates a 2024 organic sales growth of about 2%, down from earlier projections.

Newly appointed CEO Laurent Freixe plans to streamline the company's executive board and merge its North and Latin American divisions, as well as its Greater China and Asia, Oceania and Africa operations. These changes come as Freixe seeks to bolster the company's performance amid softening consumer demand.

Nestle reported a 2% rise in nine-month organic sales for 2024, falling short of analyst expectations of 2.5%. The company also noted that economic pressures, particularly in Latin America, have affected consumer buying patterns, contributing to stagnant sales volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024