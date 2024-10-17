Left Menu

BAT Embraces Synthetic Nicotine: A New Era for Velo

British American Tobacco is set to release a synthetic nicotine version of its Velo pouches in the U.S. in 2025. This marks a significant move by a major tobacco company into synthetic alternatives, which have been predominantly used by smaller manufacturers to bypass FDA regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:41 IST
BAT Embraces Synthetic Nicotine: A New Era for Velo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal shift, British American Tobacco (BAT) will introduce a synthetic version of its Velo nicotine pouches in the U.S., as announced by David Waterfield, president of BAT's U.S. subsidiary, Reynolds American.

Traditionally, big tobacco companies like BAT have relied on naturally derived nicotine from tobacco plants, but the new Velo Plus will contain lab-created synthetic nicotine. This move positions BAT as a leading large-scale company in synthetic nicotine usage.

Synthetic nicotine, once a loophole for evading FDA's lengthy approval, became regulated in April 2022. Velo Plus, acquired by BAT, remains marketable due to a prior FDA application. BAT forecasts significant growth in U.S. vape and nicotine pouch revenues, despite declining combustible tobacco revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024