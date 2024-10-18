Left Menu

China's Global Market Domination: A Growing Concern

China's significant production overcapacity has resulted in them producing far more goods than necessary, aiming to dominate global markets. This is giving China increasing market power, which is being used for economic and geopolitical advantage, according to White House official Daleep Singh.

Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:29 IST
China's Global Market Domination: A Growing Concern
In a compelling revelation on Thursday, White House official Daleep Singh highlighted that China is producing significantly more goods than necessary, a move seen as an attempt to dominate global markets.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Singh stated that China has been amassing substantial market power. This growing influence, he noted, is being wielded to obtain both economic and geopolitical leverage.

"This isn't just a theoretical problem; it's visible in the data," Singh remarked. "The numbers clearly position China as a significant outlier, and decisive action is required to address this issue."

